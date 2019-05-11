All apartments in West University Place
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:38 AM

4127 Amherst St

4127 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Amherst Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4127 Amherst St Available 07/05/19 Stunning 4/5 Bedroom Red Brick Home! - Come and see this stunning, gated drive, 4/5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home on a mature lot with beautiful trees to greet you! This home features an inviting entry with gorgeous formals and a study with beautiful built ins. The kitchen features a great island with stainless appliances, gas stove top, granite countertops, and loads of cabinet and counter space. The breakfast room is light, bright and welcoming. A beautiful family room with fireplace and built-ins, overlooking the beautiful patio and deck, are sure to fit your every need. The over sized fabulous master suite features beautiful windows, a large bathroom with tub, glass shower and closet. Guest rooms are nice sized, perfect for your over night guests. Upstairs even features a game room or possible 5th bedroom. Hardwood floors in areas, sprinkler system and much more. Back yard is fenced for privacy and is immaculately maintained. Schedule your showing today!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4886285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

