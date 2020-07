Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Cozy Three Bedroom House in West University - Lovely home in West University neighborhood near community pool and park. Just minutes away from Whole Foods, Starbucks and restaurants on Bellaire Blvd.



House has hardwood flooring throughout living room and bedrooms, Tile in kitchen and sun room.



Full size washer/dryer and one car garage included!



To view call/text Megan at 832.293.7981



(RLNE5065814)