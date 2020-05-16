3138 W Holcombe Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard game room parking garage

Welcome Home! This is a wonderful opportunity to live in West University! As you enter the beautiful wrought iron front gate, youll be greeted by a private courtyard with lush landscaping. The living room and dining room are filled with natural light from the two-story atrium. Kitchen offers tons of personality with blue and white cabinets. A huge bonus to this home is the incredible addition off the master bedroom, complete with built-ins. Perfect for a spacious study, game room, second living room, or nursery! Storage is abundant in this charming and well planned town home and there is no carpet to be found. The master bedroom features two huge closets and a spacious, recently remodeled shower with seat. The guest bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and plenty of natural light. You can leave your cars in the two-car garage on the weekends because shopping and restaurants are directly across the street. Zoned to West University Elementary, Pershing Middle School and Lamar High School!