Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3138 W Holcombe Boulevard

3138 West Holcombe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3138 West Holcombe Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This is a wonderful opportunity to live in West University! As you enter the beautiful wrought iron front gate, youll be greeted by a private courtyard with lush landscaping. The living room and dining room are filled with natural light from the two-story atrium. Kitchen offers tons of personality with blue and white cabinets. A huge bonus to this home is the incredible addition off the master bedroom, complete with built-ins. Perfect for a spacious study, game room, second living room, or nursery! Storage is abundant in this charming and well planned town home and there is no carpet to be found. The master bedroom features two huge closets and a spacious, recently remodeled shower with seat. The guest bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and plenty of natural light. You can leave your cars in the two-car garage on the weekends because shopping and restaurants are directly across the street. Zoned to West University Elementary, Pershing Middle School and Lamar High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard have any available units?
3138 W Holcombe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard have?
Some of 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3138 W Holcombe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3138 W Holcombe Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

