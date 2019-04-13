3123 University Boulevard

Amenities

Rare oppotunity to live on tree lined University Boulevard, West University, on a massive 22,000 sf lot. Be THE home for visitors, friends or playdates and live the outdoor life with this stunning, private back yard with pool, deck and two large areas of greenspace. Even better, pool and yard maintenance are included in the rent.Updated kitchen with Kitchen Aid and Thermador appliances, updated bathrooms, wood/stone flooring and plantation shutters throughout and recently painted - making this home move in ready.Bonus space not included in square footage includes a loft space which makes a great playroom/gym and a pool room, ideal for guests. Walk to Rice Village, local elementary and neighborhood parks. DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY. All appliances included.