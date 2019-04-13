All apartments in West University Place
Location

3123 University Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
Rare oppotunity to live on tree lined University Boulevard, West University, on a massive 22,000 sf lot. Be THE home for visitors, friends or playdates and live the outdoor life with this stunning, private back yard with pool, deck and two large areas of greenspace. Even better, pool and yard maintenance are included in the rent.Updated kitchen with Kitchen Aid and Thermador appliances, updated bathrooms, wood/stone flooring and plantation shutters throughout and recently painted - making this home move in ready.Bonus space not included in square footage includes a loft space which makes a great playroom/gym and a pool room, ideal for guests. Walk to Rice Village, local elementary and neighborhood parks. DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 University Boulevard have any available units?
3123 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 3123 University Boulevard have?
Some of 3123 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3123 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3123 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 3123 University Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3123 University Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3123 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3123 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 University Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3123 University Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3123 University Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 3123 University Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 3123 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

