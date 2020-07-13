Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

64 Apartments under $900 for rent in Webster, TX

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Clear Lake
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
45 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
52 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
974 sqft
New Owners, New Management, & Newly Renovated Homes! Enjoy NEW black appliances, NEW custom cabinets, NEW counters in kitchen & bath, NEW two tone paint, NEW wood plank flooring! Whether you enjoy taking a dip in the pool after work, or lounging on
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
49 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Clear Lake
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
13 Units Available
Webster
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Webster
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
Results within 1 mile of Webster
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:10pm
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
849 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Clear Lake
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
883 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in contemporary style, including air conditioner, fireplace, walk-in closets and scenic patio or balcony. Conveniently located to nightlife, shopping and University of Houston - Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Results within 5 miles of Webster
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
23 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$801
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
916 sqft
Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with great amenities for your comfort. Each home features a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast serving bar and plenty of space to prepare your favorite recipes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
908 sqft
Two bedroom apartments make for stylish family living. Carpeting, balcony, W/D hookup, and walk-in closets. Easy access to I-45 gives proximity to shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly amenities, large pool, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.

July 2020 Webster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Webster Rent Report. Webster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Webster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Webster rents held steady over the past month

Webster rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Webster stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. Webster's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Webster over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Webster rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Webster, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Webster is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Webster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Webster fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Webster than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Webster.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

