404 North Meyersville Road

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Welcome to Cedar Meadows! This income producing property was being operated as a rental cottage and stayed booked. It's a beautiful property tucked away in the country approximately 4.5 miles from Chappell Hill and 9.5 miles from Brenham. The 7.24 acres includes open areas, woods, landscaping and a cute cottage. The white picket fence encloses the front yard. There are decks on the front and back of the house to enjoy the scenery. Downstairs in the cottage is a bedroom, bathroom and eat-in kitchen. There are two lofts upstairs. It is a custom cottage built in the cedar meadows with woods surrounding it for privacy. Perfect get away. **Note: The square footage includes the downstairs area and upstairs lofts.**