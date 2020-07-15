All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 404 North Meyersville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, TX
/
404 North Meyersville Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

404 North Meyersville Road

404 North Meyersville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

404 North Meyersville Road, Washington County, TX 77833

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Welcome to Cedar Meadows! This income producing property was being operated as a rental cottage and stayed booked. It's a beautiful property tucked away in the country approximately 4.5 miles from Chappell Hill and 9.5 miles from Brenham. The 7.24 acres includes open areas, woods, landscaping and a cute cottage. The white picket fence encloses the front yard. There are decks on the front and back of the house to enjoy the scenery. Downstairs in the cottage is a bedroom, bathroom and eat-in kitchen. There are two lofts upstairs. It is a custom cottage built in the cedar meadows with woods surrounding it for privacy. Perfect get away. **Note: The square footage includes the downstairs area and upstairs lofts.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 North Meyersville Road have any available units?
404 North Meyersville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington County, TX.
Is 404 North Meyersville Road currently offering any rent specials?
404 North Meyersville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 North Meyersville Road pet-friendly?
No, 404 North Meyersville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 404 North Meyersville Road offer parking?
No, 404 North Meyersville Road does not offer parking.
Does 404 North Meyersville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 North Meyersville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 North Meyersville Road have a pool?
No, 404 North Meyersville Road does not have a pool.
Does 404 North Meyersville Road have accessible units?
No, 404 North Meyersville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 404 North Meyersville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 North Meyersville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 North Meyersville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 North Meyersville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXPflugerville, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TXMissouri City, TX
Stafford, TXRosenberg, TXRichmond, TXTomball, TXJersey Village, TXHuntsville, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXHempstead, TX
Brenham, TXBellville, TXSealy, TXBrookshire, TXBastrop, TXPecan Grove, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXWharton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversityBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College