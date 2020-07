Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning range oven refrigerator

2 bedroom/2 bath unit. Each unit has 2 horse stalls + tack room. Units come with stove and fridge.

Bring the horses! This horse- friendly property includes duplexes with attached stalls and 1-bedroom units that have optional turnout areas w/loafing sheds for lease. Located just northwest of Huntsville, this is a great option for anyone attending SHSU or living/working in the area.