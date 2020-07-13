Apartment List
/
TX
/
van alstyne
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:01 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Van Alstyne, TX with pool

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
301 Southwest
301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1417 Hanover Lane
1417 Hanover Lane, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1658 sqft
Almost new 3 bed 2 bath home with extra large living room is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances, extra tile and over sized garage area a few of the extra perks to go along with this gem. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with the home.
Results within 1 mile of Van Alstyne

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
137 Mill Street
137 Mill Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1740 sqft
Beautiful and large 3-2-2 one story home with open floor plan. Large living room with fire place. Split master with large bathroom. Sprinkler system, located on a quiet street, good Anna Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Van Alstyne

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Dr.
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Charming and well maintained home! - Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green

1 of 29

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1821 White Pine Trail
1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1772 sqft
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Spruce Street
2110 Spruce Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Ready to Move in! Laminated wood flooring in living and hall way. One Story 3 Bedrooms Spacious home in growing neighborhood. Open floor plan. Nice kitchen with black appliances & eating area overlooking family room & large back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Van Alstyne

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4222 Cherry Lane
4222 Cherry Lane, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath home with a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertop, upgraded Cabinets, Gas cooktop, and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Cherry Cove
4400 Cherry Cove, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1911 sqft
Stunning new home with 4 bedrooms open floor large kitchen with stainless appliances large island, granite kitchen counter top.Large walk in pantry for your kitchen storage. The 4th bedroom could be used a study or office.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2903 Madison Drive
2903 Madison Drive, Melissa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3264 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2 story in highly sought after Liberty Subdivision featuring high ceilings and a lot of natural light. Offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, a nice sized kitchen that opens to the living room with separate but connected dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
507 Teal Lane
507 Teal Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2098 sqft
This beautiful updated 4 bed 2 bath home in North Melissa is a great place to call home! It has beautiful wide-plank food flooring in the main living areas, Versailles -style pattern tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Spruce Road
4203 Spruce Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1865 sqft
Available for showing 8-1-2020. Nice house with 4 bedrooms plus french door study, front porch and back covered patio. Kitchen offers 42 upper cabinets with island sink in beautiful granite counter tops.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District