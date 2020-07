Amenities

dishwasher parking clubhouse range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities clubhouse parking

*Owner will manage* Available for commercial or residential lease. Located in the heart of the growing community of Tuscola. Owner willing to install walls for more bedrooms, and do repairs and or updates as needed as he is general contractor. One bathroom has sink and shower, other has sink and toilet. Lots of counterspace, new water heater and gas stove. Building was once community center and a church. There is a room with large closet to be used as bedroom or office. For commercial see MLS 14264834