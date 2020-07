Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming brick home available with a covered back patio and one car garage. great closet space, owner's suite with attached 3 piece bathroom, eat in kitchen, open floorplan, and so much more! This quaint home is located in a quiet neighborhood just down the street from the lake. The bedrooms have been recently painted. The home is available with current furnishings, washer, dryer, and refrigerator.