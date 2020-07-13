Apartment List
/
TX
/
tomball
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

12 Apartments under $800 for rent in Tomball, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
11000 Gatesden Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1094 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring wood-burning fireplaces, private patios and French doors. Located minutes from area parks. On-site playground, volleyball court, coffee bar and gym. Spacious kitchens.
Results within 10 miles of Tomball
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
27 Units Available
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
945 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with on-site laundry, walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Community amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Minutes from Kuykendahl and FM 1960. Stunning community featuring brushed-nickel fixtures, wood-inspired flooring, and updated countertops and cabinets. Night patrol provided. Playground, pool and fitness center available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
948 sqft
Peaceful community with over-sized apartments, surrounded by woodland. Classy, contemporary units have granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Speedy transportation links via nearby I-45.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units and unique townhomes located on resort-inspired landscape. Recently renovated. Refinished cabinets and countertops with modern appliances. Grounds include two resort-style pools, summer kitchen, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
20 Units Available
Cashel Springs
14222 Wunderlich Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
952 sqft
Large, luxurious, and fully-furnished apartments come with chic granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym on-site. Parking available. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
13 Units Available
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
991 sqft
Westmount at London Park offers gorgeous landscaping with a resort pool, along with renovated apartments that feature black kitchen appliances, vaulted ceilings and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Willowbrook
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
919 sqft
Quiet Mills Run area just minutes from Willowbrook Mall and Tomball Pkwy. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community close to good schools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Greenwood Forest
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Communal swimming pool, trash valet, carport, and business center. Close to Cypress Creek Parkway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
27 Units Available
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
971 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring cherry-finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Amenities include coffee bar, fitness center, pool, heated spa and pet-friendly courtyard. Located near highways 249 and 290 and the sought after Cy-Fair School district.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
11 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
982 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
859 sqft
Pool, sundeck and grilling station surrounded by mature trees and landscaping. Modern fitness center with free weights and lifting equipment. All-electric kitchens.

July 2020 Tomball Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tomball Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tomball rents increased moderately over the past month

Tomball rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tomball stand at $1,005 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,229 for a two-bedroom. Tomball's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Tomball over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,534.

    Tomball rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tomball, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tomball is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Though Texas' growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Tomball's median two-bedroom rent of $1,229 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tomball's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and DC (-0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tomball than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Tomball.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tomball 1 BedroomsTomball 2 BedroomsTomball 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTomball 3 BedroomsTomball Accessible ApartmentsTomball Apartments under $800
    Tomball Apartments under $900Tomball Apartments with BalconyTomball Apartments with GarageTomball Apartments with GymTomball Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTomball Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Tomball Apartments with ParkingTomball Apartments with PoolTomball Apartments with Washer-DryerTomball Dog Friendly ApartmentsTomball Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
    Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TX
    Seabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
    Baylor College of Medicine