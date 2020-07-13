12 Apartments under $800 for rent in Tomball, TX

July 2020 Tomball Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tomball rents increased moderately over the past month Tomball rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tomball stand at $1,005 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,229 for a two-bedroom. Tomball's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents falling across the Houston Metro While rents prices have increased in Tomball over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,534.

Tomball rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have increased slightly in Tomball, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tomball is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Though Texas' growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.

Tomball's median two-bedroom rent of $1,229 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While Tomball's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and DC (-0.7%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tomball than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Tomball.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Houston $840 $1,030 -0.4% -0.9% Pasadena $830 $1,020 0 1.3% Pearland $1,100 $1,350 -0.5% -0.3% League City $1,210 $1,480 0.4% -1.2% Sugar Land $1,250 $1,530 -0.8% -1.4% Baytown $870 $1,070 -0.1% -1.1% Missouri City $1,170 $1,440 -0.2% -0.6% Conroe $890 $1,090 -0.1% -0.6% Spring $1,120 $1,370 -0.2% -0.6% Galveston $890 $1,080 0.2% -0.3% Texas City $900 $1,100 0 0.4% Rosenberg $840 $1,030 0.3% -3.1% Lake Jackson $770 $940 0.1% -3.8% Stafford $1,020 $1,240 -0.5% 1.2% Humble $1,050 $1,280 -0.3% -0.1% Richmond $1,000 $1,220 0.1% -1% Tomball $1,000 $1,230 0.3% 1.8% Webster $1,000 $1,230 0.1% -1.4% Magnolia $970 $1,180 0.4% -1.4% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.