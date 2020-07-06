All apartments in Texas City
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:16 PM

9314 Yellow Rose Drive

9314 Yellow Rose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9314 Yellow Rose Dr, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
This home features has a 3 car garage! Our Briscoe floorplan has a grand 2 story open entry, 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. Master down with high ceilings & granite island kitchen, white 42 inch shaker cabinets with breakfast bar open to dining area & family room. Huge game room upstairs w/ computer niche, 2" faux wood blinds, front & back sod with covered patio included!LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Yellow Rose Drive have any available units?
9314 Yellow Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9314 Yellow Rose Drive have?
Some of 9314 Yellow Rose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9314 Yellow Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Yellow Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Yellow Rose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Yellow Rose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Yellow Rose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9314 Yellow Rose Drive offers parking.
Does 9314 Yellow Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 Yellow Rose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Yellow Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 9314 Yellow Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9314 Yellow Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 9314 Yellow Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Yellow Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9314 Yellow Rose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

