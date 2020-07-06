9314 Yellow Rose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

This home features has a 3 car garage! Our Briscoe floorplan has a grand 2 story open entry, 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. Master down with high ceilings & granite island kitchen, white 42 inch shaker cabinets with breakfast bar open to dining area & family room. Huge game room upstairs w/ computer niche, 2" faux wood blinds, front & back sod with covered patio included!LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.