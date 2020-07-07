All apartments in Texas City
815 6th Ave N
815 6th Ave N

815 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

815 6th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/768433/new/overview

Complete rehab completed August 1st! Includes new roof, new AC, vinyl wood floors throughout, fresh paint (interior and exterior), updated kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new appliances, updated bathroom includes new tile surround. Large backyard!

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Rent: $1,150, Deposit $1,150
Monthly combined income of $3,450 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee of $200 + $20 in pet rent per pet.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Move in ready soon!

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

(RLNE5119945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 6th Ave N have any available units?
815 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 6th Ave N have?
Some of 815 6th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
815 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 6th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 815 6th Ave N offer parking?
No, 815 6th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 815 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 6th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 815 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 815 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 815 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 815 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 6th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

