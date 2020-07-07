815 6th Ave N

Amenities
Apply Here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/768433/new/overview
Complete rehab completed August 1st! Includes new roof, new AC, vinyl wood floors throughout, fresh paint (interior and exterior), updated kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new appliances, updated bathroom includes new tile surround. Large backyard!
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Rent: $1,150, Deposit $1,150
Monthly combined income of $3,450 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
Pets are allowed with a pet fee of $200 + $20 in pet rent per pet.
**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Move in ready soon!
Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.
(RLNE5119945)