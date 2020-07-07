815 6th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply Here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/768433/new/overview



Complete rehab completed August 1st! Includes new roof, new AC, vinyl wood floors throughout, fresh paint (interior and exterior), updated kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new appliances, updated bathroom includes new tile surround. Large backyard!



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Rent: $1,150, Deposit $1,150

Monthly combined income of $3,450 or more

Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders

No evictions

No smokers



Pets are allowed with a pet fee of $200 + $20 in pet rent per pet.



**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Move in ready soon!



Rent plus Deposit to move-in.

One year Lease with option to renew each year after.



(RLNE5119945)