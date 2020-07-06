All apartments in Texas City
Texas City, TX
7913 Big Oak Drive
7913 Big Oak Drive

7913 Big Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7913 Big Oak Dr, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Texas City, Tx. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,250 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Big Oak Drive have any available units?
7913 Big Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 7913 Big Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Big Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Big Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7913 Big Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7913 Big Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Big Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 7913 Big Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 Big Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Big Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 7913 Big Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Big Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7913 Big Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Big Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7913 Big Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7913 Big Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7913 Big Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

