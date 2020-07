Amenities

garage

Come checkout this property and make it your home. 5710 Hobgood Ave is very spacious and well maintained home with 4 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. There is no Home Owners Association. Prime location for an easy commute into Houston and close to Kemah Boardwalk or multiple beaches for a day of fun like Galveston or Surfside Beaches. This is a home that you do not want to miss out on, schedule your appointment today.