513 3rd Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

charming two bedroom home features all brand new appliances, including Stove/Oven combo, washer, dryer and fridge. The open floor plan allows for a larger entertaining area. The two bedrooms feature a jack and jill style bath. Parking spots and fenced yard will be added soon. This home is within walking distance to historic downtown Texas City and super close to the plants. This peaceful home sits on a huge lot with only one close neighbor.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.