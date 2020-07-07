3401 Cherry Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent Reduced! APPLY NOW!



*****CORRECT PHONE LINE: (409) 515-8382*****



*******SCHEDULE A SELF SHOWING********

Click the link, click enter property, create an account, get verified, and schedule a time convenient for you to view the house.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/820226?source=marketing



The property has a fresh coat of paint in the bedrooms and updates throughout. Conveniently located minutes from I-45 and very close to grocery store, restaurants, and Carlos Garza sports complex. This house is ready for you to call home.



Apply at: home.cozy.co/apply/#!/597065



***NO housing vouchers accepted***



Security deposit is $1,050



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.