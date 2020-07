Amenities

recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Take a look at this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom in Texas City! Not very many homes in Texas City are in this condition. It has a big living room with plenty of natural sunlight. Unique counter tops in the kitchen with new cabinets and a nice white back splash. The backyard is AMAZING with nice and wide open space, a storage shed, and a cement pad for all your parties. Definitely a must see!