3 bed rooms and 2 baths one and half story cute house very close to shoreline, new deck in the front of the house, fenced backyard with huge storage building inside, house to be leased AS IS condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 4th Avenue N have any available units?
13 4th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 13 4th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
13 4th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.