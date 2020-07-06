All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 1213 1st Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
1213 1st Ave N
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:24 PM

1213 1st Ave N

1213 1st Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1213 1st Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/318bde608b ---- Up for lease... a very nice 2/1 with a detached garage, washer/dryer connections, and priced right at $725/month. This particular duplex unit is upstairs, nice vinyl wood style flooring, granite tops in the kitchen, a nice big yard, and this property has a gated access. Newer a/c and heat window units, very efficient. Come check it out today before it\'s gone! Text listing agent Brad @ 281-731-3487 for information and to see it. To qualify, your credit must be acceptable, job for at least 6 months, income must be at or above 3x the rent ($2175/month), no broken leases or evictions, good rental history, clean background. * Pets welcome on a case x case basis. *NO upfront pet deposit, monthly pet fee instead. Apply for optional NO upfront security deposit program. (must have a checking and credit card accounts each with approx 1/2 the deposit amount in each to qualify)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 1st Ave N have any available units?
1213 1st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 1st Ave N have?
Some of 1213 1st Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 1st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1213 1st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 1st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 1st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1213 1st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1213 1st Ave N offers parking.
Does 1213 1st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 1st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 1st Ave N have a pool?
No, 1213 1st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1213 1st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1213 1st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 1st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 1st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch