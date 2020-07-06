1213 1st Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/318bde608b ---- Up for lease... a very nice 2/1 with a detached garage, washer/dryer connections, and priced right at $725/month. This particular duplex unit is upstairs, nice vinyl wood style flooring, granite tops in the kitchen, a nice big yard, and this property has a gated access. Newer a/c and heat window units, very efficient. Come check it out today before it\'s gone! Text listing agent Brad @ 281-731-3487 for information and to see it. To qualify, your credit must be acceptable, job for at least 6 months, income must be at or above 3x the rent ($2175/month), no broken leases or evictions, good rental history, clean background. * Pets welcome on a case x case basis. *NO upfront pet deposit, monthly pet fee instead. Apply for optional NO upfront security deposit program. (must have a checking and credit card accounts each with approx 1/2 the deposit amount in each to qualify)