1109 Mainland Dr

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bc7f050fc ----

WOW! Gorgeous and spacious Texas City beauty up for lease first week in February! Flowing layout, open spaces, modern updates, great neighborhood, and priced right. You need to see this one. If you need 4 bedrooms and ample area to live this is the one! Call listing agent today for a personal tour @ 281-731-3487 - Brad *Credit and background checks required, pets welcome on a case x case basis. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $10/mo gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.