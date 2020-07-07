All apartments in Texas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 Mainland Dr

1109 Mainland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Mainland Drive, Texas City, TX 77590
Mainland Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bc7f050fc ----
WOW! Gorgeous and spacious Texas City beauty up for lease first week in February! Flowing layout, open spaces, modern updates, great neighborhood, and priced right. You need to see this one. If you need 4 bedrooms and ample area to live this is the one! Call listing agent today for a personal tour @ 281-731-3487 - Brad *Credit and background checks required, pets welcome on a case x case basis. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $10/mo gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Mainland Dr have any available units?
1109 Mainland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 1109 Mainland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Mainland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Mainland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Mainland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Mainland Dr offer parking?
No, 1109 Mainland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Mainland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Mainland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Mainland Dr have a pool?
No, 1109 Mainland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Mainland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1109 Mainland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Mainland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Mainland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Mainland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1109 Mainland Dr has units with air conditioning.

