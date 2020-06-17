All apartments in Taylor County
Find more places like 317 County Road 676.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

317 County Road 676

317 County Road 676 · (325) 669-6254
Location

317 County Road 676, Taylor County, TX 79562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 25TH! This charming ranch style home has the quaint country feel with updated interior features! Nestled in the shadows of the hills south of Abilene on 2.5 acres this 2 story home has over 2000 square feet, 2 balconies with stunning views of the Texas hill country, and 2 spacious living areas! Large covered back patio and spacious workshop to enjoy the peace and serenity of being in the country! Inside the home you will find a beautifully updated kitchen, new paint, new carpet, and plenty of storage! 3 bedrooms, one bath, and 1 living area downstairs. Master upstairs with private balcony along with a big 2nd living room with party size balcony! Size, Breed, Number of pet restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

