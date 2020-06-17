317 County Road 676

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 25TH! This charming ranch style home has the quaint country feel with updated interior features! Nestled in the shadows of the hills south of Abilene on 2.5 acres this 2 story home has over 2000 square feet, 2 balconies with stunning views of the Texas hill country, and 2 spacious living areas! Large covered back patio and spacious workshop to enjoy the peace and serenity of being in the country! Inside the home you will find a beautifully updated kitchen, new paint, new carpet, and plenty of storage! 3 bedrooms, one bath, and 1 living area downstairs. Master upstairs with private balcony along with a big 2nd living room with party size balcony! Size, Breed, Number of pet restrictions may apply.