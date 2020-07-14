Amenities

Welcome to Telfair Lofts—Southwest Houston’s exceptional apartment community. Located in the heart of Telfair, Sugar Land’s most distinctive neighborhood community, Telfair Lofts proudly offers an array of supreme features and amenities. Refine your love for culinary arts in your very own chef-inspired kitchen with granite countertops, travertine tile backsplashes, and a stainless steel appliance package. Enjoy unparalleled conveniences such as a washer and dryer within each unit, intrusion alarms, and the fact your home is pre-wired for internet, phone, and cable.



Telfair Lofts feature amenities that are sure to complement any lifestyle. Enjoy your custom-home styled apartment home with a beautiful kitchen, 9” ceilings, and a modern lighting package. Beyond the beauty of your apartment home, our community offers a 24-hour athletic center with cross-fit inspired equipment, a refreshing swimming pool, and a 12-seat spa.



