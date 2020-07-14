All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Telfair Lofts

7500 Branford Place · (832) 589-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2328 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 3313 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2330 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,527

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 2433 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 1308 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,602

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Telfair Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to Telfair Lofts—Southwest Houston’s exceptional apartment community. Located in the heart of Telfair, Sugar Land’s most distinctive neighborhood community, Telfair Lofts proudly offers an array of supreme features and amenities. Refine your love for culinary arts in your very own chef-inspired kitchen with granite countertops, travertine tile backsplashes, and a stainless steel appliance package. Enjoy unparalleled conveniences such as a washer and dryer within each unit, intrusion alarms, and the fact your home is pre-wired for internet, phone, and cable.

Telfair Lofts feature amenities that are sure to complement any lifestyle. Enjoy your custom-home styled apartment home with a beautiful kitchen, 9” ceilings, and a modern lighting package. Beyond the beauty of your apartment home, our community offers a 24-hour athletic center with cross-fit inspired equipment, a refreshing swimming pool, and a 12-seat spa.

Our luxury Sugar Land Apartments offer a location that cannot be

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 Sure Deposit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. covered parking: included in lease; detached garages: $75/month; Electric car charging stations;.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Telfair Lofts have any available units?
Telfair Lofts has 31 units available starting at $1,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does Telfair Lofts have?
Some of Telfair Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Telfair Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Telfair Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Telfair Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Telfair Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Telfair Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Telfair Lofts offers parking.
Does Telfair Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Telfair Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Telfair Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Telfair Lofts has a pool.
Does Telfair Lofts have accessible units?
No, Telfair Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Telfair Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Telfair Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.

