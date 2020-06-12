Apartment List
/
TX
/
sugar land
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM

248 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1213 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
33 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1102 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
20 Units Available
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1033 sqft
Luxury apartment complex just minutes from world-class shopping and dining. Units offer modern amenities such as granite countertops, large closets, built-in desks and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
New Territory
31 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1067 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
976 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
962 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
33 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
22 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1154 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
42 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
986 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1076 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Westchase
27 Units Available
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1025 sqft
Private patio/balcony with every floorplan. Massive windows let in plenty of natural light. Alarm monitoring available. Spacious 24 hour fitness center with extensive resistance and cardio equipment.

June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report. Sugar Land rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sugar Land rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report. Sugar Land rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sugar Land rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sugar Land rents decline sharply over the past month

Sugar Land rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sugar Land stand at $1,263 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,546 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Sugar Land's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sugar Land over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sugar Land

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sugar Land, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sugar Land is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Sugar Land's median two-bedroom rent of $1,546 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Sugar Land.
    • While rents in Sugar Land fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sugar Land than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Sugar Land is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sugar Land 1 BedroomsSugar Land 2 BedroomsSugar Land 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSugar Land 3 BedroomsSugar Land Accessible ApartmentsSugar Land Apartments under $1,000Sugar Land Apartments under $1,200
    Sugar Land Apartments under $1,300Sugar Land Apartments under $900Sugar Land Apartments with BalconySugar Land Apartments with GarageSugar Land Apartments with GymSugar Land Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSugar Land Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Sugar Land Apartments with ParkingSugar Land Apartments with PoolSugar Land Apartments with Washer-DryerSugar Land Dog Friendly ApartmentsSugar Land Furnished ApartmentsSugar Land Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Katy, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
    Webster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine