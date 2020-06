Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This is a nice 4 plex located behind CVS pharmacy. Each apartment is a 2 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom arrangement. The apartment comes furnished with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and has washer dryer hookups in unit. There are 2 assigned open air parking spaces. The apartment has all electric appliances. The rent quoted is for the entire unit, not just one bedroom. NO PETS.