163 Ben Hogan - Check out this nice two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment in Golf County Estatesl The apartment comes with one covered and one uncovered parking spaces. It is an upstairs unit and has a coin operated washer and dryer on site. The apartment features a large kitchen with all appliances and walk-in closets in the bedrooms. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage. The rent quoted is for the entire unit, not just one bedroom. NO PETS.