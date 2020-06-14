343 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX
Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.
Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.
Finding an apartment in Stafford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.