343 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX

Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.

Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.

