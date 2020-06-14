Apartment List
/
TX
/
stafford
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

343 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX

Finding an apartment in Stafford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
13 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
33 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:51pm
5 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
968 sqft
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
1 Unit Available
Miramonte Apartments
1535 Moore Road, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramonte Apartments in Stafford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Alief
7 Units Available
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1213 sqft
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
Braeburn
7 Units Available
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Westwood
12 Units Available
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Greater Fondren Southwest
15 Units Available
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Meyerland Area
15 Units Available
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
Recently renovated, pet-friendly units with luxury amenities including en-suite laundry and dishwasher. On-site BBQ, pool, business center, and gym. Close to transit and the beautiful Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail.
City Guide for Stafford, TX

Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.

Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stafford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stafford, TX

Finding an apartment in Stafford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Stafford 1 BedroomsStafford 2 BedroomsStafford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStafford 3 BedroomsStafford Accessible ApartmentsStafford Apartments under $1,000
Stafford Apartments under $900Stafford Apartments with BalconyStafford Apartments with GarageStafford Apartments with GymStafford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStafford Apartments with Move-in Specials
Stafford Apartments with ParkingStafford Apartments with PoolStafford Apartments with Washer-DryerStafford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStafford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TX
Deer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine