Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

286 Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stafford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:51pm
5 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
968 sqft
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
Miramonte Apartments
1535 Moore Road, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramonte Apartments in Stafford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Westwood
12 Units Available
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
145 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
City Guide for Stafford, TX

Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.

Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stafford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Stafford, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stafford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

