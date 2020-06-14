286 Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX with gym
Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.
Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stafford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.