1132 Fries Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1132 Fries Road

1132 Fries Road · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Fries Road, Spring Valley Village, TX 77055
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
Absolutely amazing executive home with pool/spa to enjoy in the comfort of the over-sized secluded backyard. You'll love, love, love cooking in this beautiful and highly functional island kitchen with all the bells and whistles! Sprawling one-story with master wing on opposite side of home from guest bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Tons of closet space throughout the home! Plenty of parking for your guests! Quick and easy access to I-10 and zoned to top-rated Memorial High School! Be sure to take the online tour of the home by clicking the gear icon above!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Fries Road have any available units?
1132 Fries Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley Village, TX.
What amenities does 1132 Fries Road have?
Some of 1132 Fries Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Fries Road currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Fries Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Fries Road pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Fries Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley Village.
Does 1132 Fries Road offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Fries Road offers parking.
Does 1132 Fries Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 Fries Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Fries Road have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Fries Road has a pool.
Does 1132 Fries Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1132 Fries Road has accessible units.
Does 1132 Fries Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Fries Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Fries Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Fries Road does not have units with air conditioning.

