1132 Fries Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool hot tub

Absolutely amazing executive home with pool/spa to enjoy in the comfort of the over-sized secluded backyard. You'll love, love, love cooking in this beautiful and highly functional island kitchen with all the bells and whistles! Sprawling one-story with master wing on opposite side of home from guest bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Tons of closet space throughout the home! Plenty of parking for your guests! Quick and easy access to I-10 and zoned to top-rated Memorial High School! Be sure to take the online tour of the home by clicking the gear icon above!