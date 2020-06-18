3311 Padre Blvd.

Amenities

Centrally located office with plenty of windows. Anchor offices include Insurance, Mortgage, Title, Catering and two Real Estate offices. Located in the heart of South Padre Island on Padre Blvd and within a 5 mile radius of all eateries, retail stores, nail shop, medical facility across the street, etc. and a few steps from the Entertainment District. Lobby/reception area, 2 private offices, bathroom and a small coffee area. Parking, no worries plenty of it! All windows and entry door have electric powered operating Hurricane Shutters/Door.