South Padre Island, TX
3311 Padre Blvd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

3311 Padre Blvd.

3311 Padre Boulevard · (956) 551-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3311 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

parking
accessible
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
lobby
Centrally located office with plenty of windows. Anchor offices include Insurance, Mortgage, Title, Catering and two Real Estate offices. Located in the heart of South Padre Island on Padre Blvd and within a 5 mile radius of all eateries, retail stores, nail shop, medical facility across the street, etc. and a few steps from the Entertainment District. Lobby/reception area, 2 private offices, bathroom and a small coffee area. Parking, no worries plenty of it! All windows and entry door have electric powered operating Hurricane Shutters/Door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Padre Blvd. have any available units?
3311 Padre Blvd. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3311 Padre Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Padre Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Padre Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Padre Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Padre Island.
Does 3311 Padre Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Padre Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 3311 Padre Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Padre Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Padre Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3311 Padre Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Padre Blvd. have accessible units?
Yes, 3311 Padre Blvd. has accessible units.
Does 3311 Padre Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Padre Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Padre Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Padre Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
