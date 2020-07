Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

1-bedroom, 1-bath, furnished condo in the nicely landscaped Gulf Point condominiums. Nice view of the pool area from living room and balcony. Covered, unassigned parking. Landlord will pay electricity up to $100, over $100 is the responsibility of tenant. No pets allowed. Minimum 6-month lease. No smoking allowed inside condo. Grilling is not allowed, the HOA provides common area grills.