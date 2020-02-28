All apartments in South Padre Island
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:05 AM

116 E Whiting St

116 East Whiting Street · (956) 616-4505
Location

116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed. The kitchen is large scale, having a bar and a dining table available. The living room has a tv with cable installed, as well as couches for a cozy family environment. Balcony is available as well as a 2 car garage that also has a driveway that can fit up to 2 more cars. The backyard is completely closed off with wooden fence, and also includes a family pool. Beach Access #7 is at a walking distance. There a many restaurants and shops at a walking distance as well. Occupancy up to 14 people.

Cleaning Fee: $140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E Whiting St have any available units?
116 E Whiting St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 E Whiting St have?
Some of 116 E Whiting St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 E Whiting St currently offering any rent specials?
116 E Whiting St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E Whiting St pet-friendly?
No, 116 E Whiting St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Padre Island.
Does 116 E Whiting St offer parking?
Yes, 116 E Whiting St does offer parking.
Does 116 E Whiting St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 E Whiting St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E Whiting St have a pool?
Yes, 116 E Whiting St has a pool.
Does 116 E Whiting St have accessible units?
No, 116 E Whiting St does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E Whiting St have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 E Whiting St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 E Whiting St have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 E Whiting St does not have units with air conditioning.
