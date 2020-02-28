116 E Whiting St

Amenities

This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed. The kitchen is large scale, having a bar and a dining table available. The living room has a tv with cable installed, as well as couches for a cozy family environment. Balcony is available as well as a 2 car garage that also has a driveway that can fit up to 2 more cars. The backyard is completely closed off with wooden fence, and also includes a family pool. Beach Access #7 is at a walking distance. There a many restaurants and shops at a walking distance as well. Occupancy up to 14 people.



Cleaning Fee: $140