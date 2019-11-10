913 Iowa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Welcome to your new bright and beautiful rental home. This home features a large tiled living room that flows into the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for appliances and cabinetry for storage. There are 3 carpeted bedrooms, each with a window and ceiling fan, and the carpets have recently been shampooed. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Youll find tons of outdoor space in the backyard. The home includes a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave. Come make this your new rental home today.