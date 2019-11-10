All apartments in South Houston
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:19 AM

913 Iowa Street

913 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

913 Iowa Street, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new bright and beautiful rental home. This home features a large tiled living room that flows into the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for appliances and cabinetry for storage. There are 3 carpeted bedrooms, each with a window and ceiling fan, and the carpets have recently been shampooed. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Youll find tons of outdoor space in the backyard. The home includes a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and microwave. Come make this your new rental home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Iowa Street have any available units?
913 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Houston, TX.
What amenities does 913 Iowa Street have?
Some of 913 Iowa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 913 Iowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Houston.
Does 913 Iowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 913 Iowa Street offers parking.
Does 913 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Iowa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 913 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 913 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 913 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Iowa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Iowa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

