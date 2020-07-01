3513 Glenda Ave #3

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1st MONTH'S RENT $500.
Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck!
For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website.
This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space
$715. Monthly Rent
$600. Security Deposit
$350 Pet Fee non refundable plus $25.00 Monthly per pet rent ( Max of 2 pets)
Application fee $65.00 (Non-refundable) per single person over the age of 18 years old or $65 per married couple
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Pet Friendly