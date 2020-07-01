All apartments in Smith County
3513 Glenda Ave #3

3513 Glenda Ave · (903) 707-2179
Location

3513 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX 75704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$715

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1st MONTH'S RENT $500.

Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck!
For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website.

This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space

$715. Monthly Rent

$600. Security Deposit

$350 Pet Fee non refundable plus $25.00 Monthly per pet rent ( Max of 2 pets)

Application fee $65.00 (Non-refundable) per single person over the age of 18 years old or $65 per married couple
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 have any available units?
3513 Glenda Ave #3 has a unit available for $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 have?
Some of 3513 Glenda Ave #3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Glenda Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Glenda Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Glenda Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Glenda Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 3513 Glenda Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Glenda Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 3513 Glenda Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 3513 Glenda Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Glenda Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 Glenda Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3513 Glenda Ave #3 has units with air conditioning.
