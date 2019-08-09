All apartments in Shoreacres
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:22 PM

3527 Bayou Forest Dr

3527 Bayou Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3527 Bayou Forest Dr, Shoreacres, TX 77571

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath in la Porte. Complete with oversized fenced backyard, wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, updated bathrooms. This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have any available units?
3527 Bayou Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreacres, TX.
What amenities does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have?
Some of 3527 Bayou Forest Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 Bayou Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3527 Bayou Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 Bayou Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr offer parking?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

