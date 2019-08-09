Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath in la Porte. Complete with oversized fenced backyard, wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, updated bathrooms. This home is a must-see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have any available units?
3527 Bayou Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreacres, TX.
What amenities does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have?
Some of 3527 Bayou Forest Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 Bayou Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3527 Bayou Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 Bayou Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr offer parking?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3527 Bayou Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3527 Bayou Forest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)