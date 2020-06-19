1920 Brookshire

Amenities
Peaceful, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Located in the sought after neighborhood of Pebblebrook, this spacious home has all of the necessities for your family. Close to walking trails and walking distance to Pebblebrook Pond. Peaceful, quiet, family friendly, dog friendly, and safe community. Just a short drive to shopping in downtown Sherman. Sought after Sory school district.
3 bed/ 2 bath
2313 sq feet
2 open porches
Attached 2 car garage
Huge back yard with storage building
3 bedrooms upstairs
Large kitchen
Formal dining area
Bonus room upstairs
$1850 per month
$1850 deposit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5744168)