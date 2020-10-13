Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard

Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Seabrook, Texas? Welcome to Pelican Reef. Our community is conveniently located with plenty of dining, shopping, entertainment, and parks just around the corner. We are close in proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, making it easy to enjoy the stunning beaches nearby.



Here at Pelican Reef, we are proud to offer five charming floor plans available for rent. You can choose a studio and a one or two bedroom home that is sure to please. Each of our comfortable apartment homes features an all-electric kitchen, walk-in closets, central air and heating, and a personal balcony or patio. Don't forget to bring your pets along as they are welcome too!



Great apartment living extends past your front door. This wonderful community has a laundry facility, a business center, and a picnic area with a barbecue. Take a dip and relax at the shimmering swimming pool with family and neighbors. If you are looking for a great workout, we provide our residents with a state-of-the-art fitness center to use at your disposal. Call us today and see why you will want Pelican Reef in Seabrook, Texas, to be your new home.