Home
/
Seabrook, TX
/
Pelican Reef
Last updated October 22 2020 at 9:05 AM
Pelican Reef

3802 NASA Road · (281) 369-9285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3802 NASA Road, Seabrook, TX 77586

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 038 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 046 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 041 · Avail. Nov 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pelican Reef.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Seabrook, Texas? Welcome to Pelican Reef. Our community is conveniently located with plenty of dining, shopping, entertainment, and parks just around the corner. We are close in proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, making it easy to enjoy the stunning beaches nearby.

Here at Pelican Reef, we are proud to offer five charming floor plans available for rent. You can choose a studio and a one or two bedroom home that is sure to please. Each of our comfortable apartment homes features an all-electric kitchen, walk-in closets, central air and heating, and a personal balcony or patio. Don't forget to bring your pets along as they are welcome too!

Great apartment living extends past your front door. This wonderful community has a laundry facility, a business center, and a picnic area with a barbecue. Take a dip and relax at the shimmering swimming pool with family and neighbors. If you are looking for a great workout, we provide our residents with a state-of-the-art fitness center to use at your disposal. Call us today and see why you will want Pelican Reef in Seabrook, Texas, to be your new home.

Property Details

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pelican Reef have any available units?
Pelican Reef has 3 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pelican Reef have?
Some of Pelican Reef's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pelican Reef currently offering any rent specials?
Pelican Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pelican Reef pet-friendly?
Yes, Pelican Reef is pet friendly.
Does Pelican Reef offer parking?
Yes, Pelican Reef offers parking.
Does Pelican Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pelican Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pelican Reef have a pool?
Yes, Pelican Reef has a pool.
Does Pelican Reef have accessible units?
No, Pelican Reef does not have accessible units.
Does Pelican Reef have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pelican Reef has units with dishwashers.
Does Pelican Reef have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pelican Reef has units with air conditioning.
