/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
Clear Lake
26 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
1083 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1054 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
27 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1063 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
2 Bedrooms
$964
1033 sqft
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1213 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Clear Lake
42 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Clear Lake
29 Units Available
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1040 sqft
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clear Lake
13 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1031 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
9 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1153 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Webster
17 Units Available
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
1038 sqft
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
Similar Pages
Seabrook 1 BedroomsSeabrook 2 BedroomsSeabrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeabrook 3 BedroomsSeabrook Accessible ApartmentsSeabrook Apartments under $800
Seabrook Apartments with BalconySeabrook Apartments with GarageSeabrook Apartments with GymSeabrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeabrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX