Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

201 W Fowler St

201 West Fowler Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 West Fowler Street, Savoy, TX 75479

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Super cute house on a corner lot in Savoy! - Property Id: 281230

COMING SOON!!
Undergoing Rehab!

Housing accepted!

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house on a corner lot in Savoy, TX. It has beautiful St. Augustine grass, and mature trees. This house is super cute. It has 2 living areas including a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen has a gas stove, and a breakfast bar overlooking the large adjoining dining room. The laundry room is just off the family room. The large master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a bathroom.

Rental Terms
Rent: $995
Security Deposit: $995

Pet Policy
No cats allowed
Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281230
Property Id 281230

(RLNE5784916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

