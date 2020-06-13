201 W Fowler St

Amenities

Super cute house on a corner lot in Savoy! - Property Id: 281230



COMING SOON!!

Undergoing Rehab!



Housing accepted!



This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house on a corner lot in Savoy, TX. It has beautiful St. Augustine grass, and mature trees. This house is super cute. It has 2 living areas including a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen has a gas stove, and a breakfast bar overlooking the large adjoining dining room. The laundry room is just off the family room. The large master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a bathroom.



Rental Terms

Rent: $995

Security Deposit: $995



Pet Policy

No cats allowed

Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee

