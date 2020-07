Amenities

Historic Craftsman bungalow with beautiful windows, inlaid hardwood floor, updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms. Kitchen Island and more. Ground feature is 100 plus year old historic live oaks with an abundance of shade. Beautifully landscaped. one of the most prestigious addresses in in Montrose to call home. WALK TO WONDERFUL RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, AD GREAT BAKERY AND ENTERTAINMENT! NO PETS PLEASE.