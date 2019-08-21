All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:29 PM

12531 TX-71

12531 Highway 6 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12531 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d0375a09b ---- Breathtaking Hill Country views ~ Move-in Satisfaction Guarantee! High ceilings and abundance of natural light, backs up to a gorgeous greenbelt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12531 TX-71 have any available units?
12531 TX-71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 12531 TX-71 have?
Some of 12531 TX-71's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12531 TX-71 currently offering any rent specials?
12531 TX-71 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12531 TX-71 pet-friendly?
No, 12531 TX-71 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 12531 TX-71 offer parking?
No, 12531 TX-71 does not offer parking.
Does 12531 TX-71 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12531 TX-71 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12531 TX-71 have a pool?
Yes, 12531 TX-71 has a pool.
Does 12531 TX-71 have accessible units?
No, 12531 TX-71 does not have accessible units.
Does 12531 TX-71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12531 TX-71 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12531 TX-71 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12531 TX-71 does not have units with air conditioning.

