Breathtaking Hill Country views ~ Move-in Satisfaction Guarantee! High ceilings and abundance of natural light, backs up to a gorgeous greenbelt
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12531 TX-71 have any available units?
12531 TX-71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 12531 TX-71 have?
Some of 12531 TX-71's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12531 TX-71 currently offering any rent specials?
12531 TX-71 is not currently offering any rent specials.