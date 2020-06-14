145 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Saginaw that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir, Saginaw, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ruston Apartments will place our residents peacefully in Saginaw, Texas, north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Fort Worth but close to major thoroughfares, offering easy access to employment and entertainment alike.
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
19 Units Available
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1454 sqft
Luxury apartment community with wide open floor plans, wood flooring and granite counters. Community has a wine tasting room, pool and bark park. Located close to restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Fossil
21 Units Available
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Lakes in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Fossil
20 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Fairway Bend
44 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,177
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
Fossil
34 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Far Greater Northside
20 Units Available
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
42 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Scenic Bluff
38 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
46 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Scenic Bluff
42 Units Available
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$965
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Fossil
27 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summerfields
19 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Linwood
30 Units Available
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,235
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fairway Bend
16 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,139
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$682
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Fort Worth
24 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
City Guide for Saginaw, TX

Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!

This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Saginaw, TX

Finding an apartment in Saginaw that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

