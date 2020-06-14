145 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saginaw, TX
1 of 9
1 of 37
1 of 65
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 46
1 of 37
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 74
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 48
1 of 101
1 of 18
1 of 33
1 of 24
1 of 42
1 of 30
1 of 54
Saginaw is an Ojibwe Indian word that means "to flow out," but when it comes to Saginaw, TX, there are a lot more people flowing into the area than out of it!
This Fort Worth suburb has been growing like crazy for the past 10 to 20 years. However, that doesn't mean it's lacking in history. This little 'burb was a town in its own right and settled before the Civil War as an agricultural community where three railroad lines met. See more
Finding an apartment in Saginaw that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.