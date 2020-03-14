31910 Amberjack Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport game room parking garage

This 1.5-story sits on a quiet 3 acre lot with a natural pond. The main living area offers 2700 SqFt, 3 bedroom (split plan), 2 bath, private study, formal dining opens to covered patio, plus a 800+SF (45'x24') gameroom/media/hobby room above garage with a half-bath & zoned AC. A desirable double Island Kitchen w/granite, lg.walk-in pantry and gas cooktop island overlooks the den & casual dining area w/endless views the property out back. Spacious Master Suite (700+SqFt) with large walk-in shower & closet. Other features are wood-tile flooring throughout, a central vacuum system, Laundry/Mud room w/sink and built-in cabinetry. Additional half-bath in garage. Attached 2 car garage and 2-car porte-cochere. Sidewalk surrounds 3/4 of the house for easy mobility. Two large covered patios for your outdoor enjoyment plus a small natural pond in back & Horses are allowed. Has not flooded. Zoned to Angleton HS.