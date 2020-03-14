All apartments in Richwood
31910 Amberjack Drive

31910 Amberjack Drive · (281) 302-5951
Location

31910 Amberjack Drive, Richwood, TX 77531

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3590 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
game room
parking
garage
This 1.5-story sits on a quiet 3 acre lot with a natural pond. The main living area offers 2700 SqFt, 3 bedroom (split plan), 2 bath, private study, formal dining opens to covered patio, plus a 800+SF (45'x24') gameroom/media/hobby room above garage with a half-bath & zoned AC. A desirable double Island Kitchen w/granite, lg.walk-in pantry and gas cooktop island overlooks the den & casual dining area w/endless views the property out back. Spacious Master Suite (700+SqFt) with large walk-in shower & closet. Other features are wood-tile flooring throughout, a central vacuum system, Laundry/Mud room w/sink and built-in cabinetry. Additional half-bath in garage. Attached 2 car garage and 2-car porte-cochere. Sidewalk surrounds 3/4 of the house for easy mobility. Two large covered patios for your outdoor enjoyment plus a small natural pond in back & Horses are allowed. Has not flooded. Zoned to Angleton HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31910 Amberjack Drive have any available units?
31910 Amberjack Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31910 Amberjack Drive have?
Some of 31910 Amberjack Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31910 Amberjack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31910 Amberjack Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31910 Amberjack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31910 Amberjack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richwood.
Does 31910 Amberjack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31910 Amberjack Drive does offer parking.
Does 31910 Amberjack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31910 Amberjack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31910 Amberjack Drive have a pool?
No, 31910 Amberjack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31910 Amberjack Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 31910 Amberjack Drive has accessible units.
Does 31910 Amberjack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31910 Amberjack Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31910 Amberjack Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31910 Amberjack Drive has units with air conditioning.
