Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Randall County
Find more places like 6106 Foley Square SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Randall County, TX
/
6106 Foley Square SQ
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6106 Foley Square SQ
6106 Foley Square St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6106 Foley Square St, Randall County, TX 79119
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Times Square addition. Finishing up final touches and will be completed by April, 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6106 Foley Square SQ have any available units?
6106 Foley Square SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Randall County, TX
.
Is 6106 Foley Square SQ currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Foley Square SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Foley Square SQ pet-friendly?
No, 6106 Foley Square SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Randall County
.
Does 6106 Foley Square SQ offer parking?
Yes, 6106 Foley Square SQ offers parking.
Does 6106 Foley Square SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Foley Square SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Foley Square SQ have a pool?
No, 6106 Foley Square SQ does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Foley Square SQ have accessible units?
No, 6106 Foley Square SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Foley Square SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 Foley Square SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 Foley Square SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 6106 Foley Square SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue
Amarillo, TX 79109
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave
Amarillo, TX 79119
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave
Amarillo, TX 79109
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79119
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St
Amarillo, TX 79109
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St
Amarillo, TX 79109
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Amarillo, TX
Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX
Plainview, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amarillo College