3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Grogan's Mill
22 Units Available
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1162 sqft
Luxurious units fully furnished with fully-equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves, full size washer/dryers, fireplaces (select residences), and bay windows (select residences).
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
57 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
33 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kingwood
23 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
27 Units Available
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1277 sqft
Contemporary kitchens, garden tubs, airy balconies, and spacious rooms. One to three bedroom apartments with W/D hook-ups. North Houston location, minutes from I-45, Beltway 8, and The Woodlands Mall. Pool, coffee bar, and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1469 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
72 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1435 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1460 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Kingwood
17 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1403 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Shore
83 Units Available
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,045
1645 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Shore
272 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,183
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Town Center
79 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1300 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Grogan's Mill
13 Units Available
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1647 sqft
Fashionable townhomes within a master-planned community. Highlights include hardwood flooring, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool, gym and game room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Tamarac Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Grogan's Mill
31 Units Available
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1518 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
44 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Grogan's Mill
36 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1452 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd, Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1258 sqft
In-home climate control, plus ceiling fans. Resort-style pool surrounded by mature vegetation. Community backs up to the Mercer Botanic Gardens.
