/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
62 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$993
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
57 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1224 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
North Park Forest
39 Units Available
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$845
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Kingwood
17 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1202 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
44 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kingwood
11 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$916
908 sqft
Quiet, pristine community in Kingwood with easy access to Downtown Houston and US-59. Woodsy and natural with hiking trails and parks aplenty. Beautiful pool. Units feature patio/balcony and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Grogan's Mill
37 Units Available
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
930 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
18 Units Available
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
952 sqft
Homes include walk-in closets, a W/D hookup and fireplace. Dogs and cats allowed. A community hot tub and 24-hour gym are available to residents. Easy access to I-45. Near Cypresswood Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Grogan's Mill
47 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
20 Units Available
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1243 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Open design with modern kitchens, granite counters, patio/balcony, extra storage, pet-friendly. Enjoy gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
72 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1255 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Grogan's Mill
33 Units Available
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1125 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
948 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Humble
24 Units Available
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Similar Pages
Porter Heights 1 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPorter Heights 3 BedroomsPorter Heights Accessible Apartments
Porter Heights Apartments with BalconyPorter Heights Apartments with GaragePorter Heights Apartments with GymPorter Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPorter Heights Apartments with Move-in Specials