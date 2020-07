Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED short term to long term Island Rental. Everything from dishes to linens and furniture and all appliances. 3 Bedrooms with each bedroom having it's own private bathroom and can accommodate up to 8! 6 month lease to longer is available. Small rocked fenced in backyard and a small 1 car garage. Granite and stainless steel appliances and beautiful lagoon style pool in the community, Available first week of August!