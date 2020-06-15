All apartments in Plainview
Find more places like 606 Yonkers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainview, TX
/
606 Yonkers Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

606 Yonkers Street

606 Yonkers Street · (806) 353-2711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

606 Yonkers Street, Plainview, TX 79072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Yonkers Street · Avail. now

$475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home with single garage - Location! Location!! Location!!!

This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with central heating and air.
Kitchen comes with a stove, renter will need to provide the refrigerator.
It has full size washer / dryer connections. It does have a single car garage
with large back yard.
Renter will pay for water, gas and electric.
Rent is $475.00 per month with a $350.00 security deposit.

This is a 12 month lease, Non-smoking, NO PET property.
Please call Kathy at 806-293-4413 to view this cute home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3242318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Yonkers Street have any available units?
606 Yonkers Street has a unit available for $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 Yonkers Street have?
Some of 606 Yonkers Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Yonkers Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 Yonkers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Yonkers Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 Yonkers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainview.
Does 606 Yonkers Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 Yonkers Street does offer parking.
Does 606 Yonkers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Yonkers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Yonkers Street have a pool?
No, 606 Yonkers Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 Yonkers Street have accessible units?
No, 606 Yonkers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Yonkers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Yonkers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Yonkers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Yonkers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 606 Yonkers Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lubbock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity