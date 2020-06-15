606 Yonkers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home with single garage - Location! Location!! Location!!!



This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with central heating and air.

Kitchen comes with a stove, renter will need to provide the refrigerator.

It has full size washer / dryer connections. It does have a single car garage

with large back yard.

Renter will pay for water, gas and electric.

Rent is $475.00 per month with a $350.00 security deposit.



This is a 12 month lease, Non-smoking, NO PET property.

Please call Kathy at 806-293-4413 to view this cute home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3242318)