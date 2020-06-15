606 Yonkers Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home with single garage - Location! Location!! Location!!!
This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with central heating and air.
Kitchen comes with a stove, renter will need to provide the refrigerator.
It has full size washer / dryer connections. It does have a single car garage
with large back yard.
Renter will pay for water, gas and electric.
Rent is $475.00 per month with a $350.00 security deposit.
This is a 12 month lease, Non-smoking, NO PET property.
Please call Kathy at 806-293-4413 to view this cute home!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3242318)