9010 Bellechase Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH BUILT-INS, DRAWERS, AND ENTERTAINMENT CENTER AREA, 3 CLOSETS, JETTED GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER WITH BENCH. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, BUILT IN CHINA HUTCH, ABOVE & BELOW CABINET LIGHTING. SMOOTH TOP RANGE. DECK IN BACK OVERLOOKING #6 FAIRWAY. OVERSIZED GARAGE, GOLF CART GARAGE, AND SHELVES ALONG WITH BUILT IN CABINETS FOR STORAGE. PLENTY OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. LANDSCAPED WITH LOW MAINTENANCE PLANTS. SPRINKLER SYSTEM. CIRCLE DRIVE. Below market value to offset dues