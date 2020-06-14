Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Pecan Grove, TX with garage

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort, Pecan Grove, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1395 sqft
Luxurious units include fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Located right off Highway 99 to give easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Energy Corridor. Gym, coffee bar, pool and hot tub on site.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Grove
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
154 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$1,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1447 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
Studio
$839
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$989
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
26 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Territory
30 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
29 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
18 Units Available
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
19 Units Available
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1419 sqft
A charming community by the water and the high school. Updated interiors with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Spacious layouts. On-site pool, fitness room and game room.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,233
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pecan Grove, TX

Pecan Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

